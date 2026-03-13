Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: Free outdoor yoga, a jazz concert and more
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Tuesday
Hayride Scandal is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day celebration on Tuesday, March 17.
Starting at 4 p.m., enjoy Guinness Stew, $5 old fashioneds and live music from Brigid’s Bounty at 8 p.m.
Hayride Scandal is located at 5110 Corporate Blvd., Ste. B.
Listen to a Grammy Award-winning musician Wednesday
Grammy Award–winning drummer, composer, and bandleader Adonis Rose brings his quartet to the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center on March 18.
From 6:30 to 8 p.m., listen to modern jazz from the managing and artistic director of the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra.
Tickets begin at $12.24. The Cary Saurage Community Arts Center is located at 233 Saint Ferdinand St.
Attend a fundraising gala Thursday
The Shield of Hope Gala, benefiting The Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge, begins at 6 p.m. on March 19.
Enjoy beverages, hors d’eovures, a silent auction and music from the Chase Tyler Band.
The event is held at the Capital Park Museum located at 660 N Fourth St. Tickets can be purchased online.
Volunteer and connect with young professionals Thursday
Forum 225 hosts Sip N’ Sort at the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, a night of volunteering and networking on March 19 at 5:30 p.m.
This is a night for young professionals in the Capital Region to enjoy food and drinks, network and volunteer their time by sorting donated food for neighbors in our community.
The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is located at 10600 S. Choctaw Dr. Register online now.
Practice yoga at the LSU Hilltop Arboretum Thursday
Attend a free outdoor yoga session at the pavilion at the LSU Hilltop Arboretum from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 19.
This is a free yoga class guided by an instructor. No registration is required; guests must bring their own mats.
The LSU Hilltop Arboretum is located at 11855 Highland Rd.