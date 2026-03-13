Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: Free outdoor yoga, a jazz concert and more

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Tuesday

Hayride Scandal is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day celebration on Tuesday, March 17.

Starting at 4 p.m., enjoy Guinness Stew, $5 old fashioneds and live music from Brigid’s Bounty at 8 p.m.

Hayride Scandal is located at 5110 Corporate Blvd., Ste. B.

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Listen to a Grammy Award-winning musician Wednesday

Grammy Award–winning drummer, composer, and bandleader Adonis Rose brings his quartet to the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center on March 18.

From 6:30 to 8 p.m., listen to modern jazz from the managing and artistic director of the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra.

Tickets begin at $12.24. The Cary Saurage Community Arts Center is located at 233 Saint Ferdinand St.

Attend a fundraising gala Thursday

The Shield of Hope Gala, benefiting The Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge, begins at 6 p.m. on March 19.

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Enjoy beverages, hors d’eovures, a silent auction and music from the Chase Tyler Band.

The event is held at the Capital Park Museum located at 660 N Fourth St. Tickets can be purchased online.

Volunteer and connect with young professionals Thursday

Forum 225 hosts Sip N’ Sort at the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, a night of volunteering and networking on March 19 at 5:30 p.m.

This is a night for young professionals in the Capital Region to enjoy food and drinks, network and volunteer their time by sorting donated food for neighbors in our community.

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The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is located at 10600 S. Choctaw Dr. Register online now.

Practice yoga at the LSU Hilltop Arboretum Thursday

Attend a free outdoor yoga session at the pavilion at the LSU Hilltop Arboretum from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 19.

This is a free yoga class guided by an instructor. No registration is required; guests must bring their own mats.

The LSU Hilltop Arboretum is located at 11855 Highland Rd.