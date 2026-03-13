Baton Rouge's #1 lifestyle magazine since 2005

The pavilion at LSU's Hilltop Arboretum offers a picturesque escape in the middle of Baton Rouge. (photo by Eddy Perez/LSU)
LSU Hilltop Arboretum. File photo

Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: Free outdoor yoga, a jazz concert and more

By
Catherine Clement
-

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Tuesday

Hayride Scandal is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day celebration on Tuesday, March 17. 

Starting at 4 p.m., enjoy Guinness Stew, $5 old fashioneds and live music from Brigid’s Bounty at 8 p.m.

Hayride Scandal is located at 5110 Corporate Blvd., Ste. B. 

- Advertisement -

Listen to a Grammy Award-winning musician Wednesday

Grammy Award–winning drummer, composer, and bandleader Adonis Rose brings his quartet to the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center on March 18.

From 6:30 to 8 p.m., listen to modern jazz from the managing and artistic director of the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra.

Tickets begin at $12.24. The Cary Saurage Community Arts Center is located at 233 Saint Ferdinand St.

Attend a fundraising gala Thursday

The Shield of Hope Gala, benefiting The Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge, begins at 6 p.m. on March 19.

- Advertisement -

Enjoy beverages, hors d’eovures, a silent auction and music from the Chase Tyler Band.

The event is held at the Capital Park Museum located at 660 N Fourth St. Tickets can be purchased online.

Volunteer and connect with young professionals Thursday

Forum 225 hosts Sip N’ Sort at the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, a night of volunteering and networking on March 19 at 5:30 p.m.

This is a night for young professionals in the Capital Region to enjoy food and drinks, network and volunteer their time by sorting donated food for neighbors in our community.

- Advertisement -

The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is located at 10600 S. Choctaw Dr. Register online now

Practice yoga at the LSU Hilltop Arboretum Thursday

Attend a free outdoor yoga session at the pavilion at the LSU Hilltop Arboretum from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 19.

This is a free yoga class guided by an instructor. No registration is required; guests must bring their own mats.

The LSU Hilltop Arboretum is located at 11855 Highland Rd.

Catherine Clement
By Catherine Clement
Catherine moved to Baton Rouge from her hometown after college, and she loves learning and writing about the people that make this city so unique. She also loves live music of any kind, so you can often find her planning for her next concert or having a good time with friends at the Texas Club—even though she doesn’t like country music.

About Us

© 2025 225 Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

About Us

Our Company