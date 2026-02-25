Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: 225 Fest, Herb Day and more

Listen to live soul music Thursday

Georgia-based soulful rock band Eddie 9 Volt is visiting Chelsea’s Live on Feb. 26. Doors open at 7 p.m.

The group just released a new album and will be opening for the renowned rock band The Black Keys for part of the band’s international tour this summer.

Tickets are $25.94 and can be purchased online now. Chelsea’s Live is located at 1010 Nicholson Dr.

Taste some wine Friday

Cocha hosts an Après-Work Wine Tasting on their patio on Feb. 27.

Taste wines from all over and enjoy light bites on the restaurant’s patio from 4 to 6 p.m.

The cost is $35 per person. Cocha is located at 445 N. 6th St.

Attend a 24-Hour Theatre Festival Saturday

At the 24-hour Theatre Festival hosted by 225 Theatre Collective, you can watch performances come to life as writers, directors and actors produce original short plays in just 24 hours.

The creative chaos begins on the evening of Feb. 27, and final performances will be shown to audiences on the evening of Feb. 28 at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center.

Get your audience ticket here. The Cary Saurage Community Arts Center at 233 Saint Ferdinand St.

Celebrate at 225 Fest Saturday

225 Fest returns to downtown Baton Rouge with a full day of entertainment to celebrate the vibrant culture of the Capital Region on Feb 28.

Food trucks, live music, local vendors and more fun activities await.

The free event takes place at Rhorer Plaza and Galvez Plaza from noon to 6 p.m. Click here for more information.

Shop for plants at Herb Day Saturday

The Baton Rouge unit of the Herb Society of America hosts Herb Day at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens on Feb. 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be thousands of herbs for attendees to shop, along with culinary and artisan vendors. Cash is encouraged.

The event is free to attend. The LSU AG Center Botanic Gardens are at 4650 Essen Ln. Click here for more information.