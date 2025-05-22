Things to do this Memorial Day weekend in Baton Rouge: Cajun Country Jam, Jambalaya Festival and more

Sample jambalayas today through Sunday in Gonzales

Celebrate jambalaya this Thursday-Sunday, May 22-25, at the Gonzales Jambalaya Festival at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center.

Try award-winning variations of the dish while enjoying family-friendly activities, live music, carnival rides, cooking contests and an array of other food offerings.

Ticket prices vary throughout the weekend. Thursday is free; Friday and Sunday are $5; and Saturday is $10. Parking is free. The Lamar Dixon Expo Center is at 9039 Saint Landry Ave. Find more information on the schedule of events and traffic flow here.

Jam to country music all weekend in Denham Springs

Head out to PARDS North Park this Friday-Sunday, May 23-25, for the Cajun Country Jam Memorial Day Festival.

Expect a weekend of boot-tappin’ country music from artists like Frank Foster, Dylan Scott, Parish County Line and more.

Three-day tickets start at $75. PARDS North Park is at 30372 Eden Church Road in Denham Springs. Find more info here.

Talk art Friday and Saturday at a downtown pop-up

Browse the “Identity’s Duality” pop-up art exhibition Friday and Saturday, May 23-24, in downtown Baton Rouge.

Artist Elle.Mouton’s solo art exhibition begins Friday, featuring work depicting personal identities and the perception of others. On Saturday, get the chance to hear the artist speak, hosted by Louisiana journalist Cynthea Corfah. (Editor’s note: Corfah is a 225 contributing writer.)

The pop-up exhibition is Friday at 7 p.m., and the artist talk is Saturday at 6 p.m. Tickets are complimentary. The pop-up is at the Commerce Building, 333 Laurel St., Suite 130. Find more information on the exhibition and RSVP here.

Watch a comedy show Friday

Enjoy a night of laughs with the Family Dinner Improv Comedy Troupe Friday, May 23, at the Manship Theatre.

The unscripted, rated “R-ish” improv show will be hosted inside the Hartley/Vey Studio. Food will not be served, but drinks will be available.

The show is from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets are $14 including fees, and discounts may be available by calling. Visitors under 16 require an accompanying parent or guardian. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Take a lamp-making workshop Saturday

Make a Turkish mosaic lamp Saturday, May 24, at Coffee Joy.

Learn how to create artistic lamps with beads and glass tiles under helpful supervision. The lamp kits will be provided, and no experience is necessary.

The workshop is from 4-6:30 p.m. Lamp kits range from $79-$120. Coffee Joy is at 3617 Perkins Road, Suite 1B. Find more information and purchase kits here.

Enjoy a piano performance Saturday

Watch dueling pianists Saturday, May 24, at The 121, a downtown events venue managed by the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center.

Performed by 88 Reasons Why, dueling pianists will play songs of various genres from rock to country and will also take requests. Enjoy themed craft cocktails.

The performance is from 7-11 p.m. Tickets are $19.72. The event is for ages 21 and older. The 121 is at 121 Convention St. Find more information and purchase tickets here.