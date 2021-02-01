Things to know before your first electric bike ride

At the start of the pandemic last spring, I signed up for a Gotcha monthly subscription. The $10 pass covers an hour of biking per day, and it seemed like a great way to escape and get some fresh air. It was my first time climbing onto an electric bike, and throughout 2020, I learned a few things about them. If you’re a newbie like I was, here are my tips. ridegotcha.com

Check rental availability on the app first.

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve walked to the opposite side of downtown only to discover all the bikes at the station I’d walked to were already rented out. Womp womp! Check the app’s map. It will tell you how many bik es are currently available at each station, plus how much battery power each bike has left.

Watch the battery power.

I like to ride for about an hour, so to be safe, I’d always look for bikes with at least a 70% charge. If bikes are scarce, grab one with a low battery, ride to another station and exchange for a different bike.