Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: ‘Wheel of Fortune Live,’ ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ and more events

Indulge in the ‘Wonderful’ world of Christmas on Friday

Gather the family for a viewing of the classic holiday film It’s a Wonderful Life at Manship Theatre on Friday, Dec. 22.

Follow the heartwarming story of George Bailey as he discovers his worth in life with the help of his guardian angel.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $11.50. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Find tickets and info at manshiptheatre.org.

Get ready to experience Wheel of Fortune Live on Friday

Watch the television sensation unfold live at the Raising Cane’s River Center on Friday, Dec. 22.

Witness the dazzling spectacle of the spinning wheel, solve puzzles alongside contestants and be part of the thrill as lucky individuals compete for fantastic prizes.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $12.50. Raising Cane’s River Center is at 275 S. River Road. Find more information and tickets here.

Spend Christmas surrounded by the warmth of family at Christmas With The Ward’s on Friday

Step into the enchanting world of “Christmas With The Ward’s 2023,” an evening at Crowne Plaza Executive Center that radiates with the joy of jazz and the warmth of family on Friday, Dec. 22.

Led by father Michael Ward, a pioneer in jazz violin, and joined by his sons Shaun and the prodigious 13-year-old Cortes, this yuletide celebration transcends a mere concert—it’s a cherished tradition woven into each musical note. Experience a dazzling encore with guest artists adding festive flair, indulge in the gastronomic delights of Louisiana cuisine harmonized with the Wards’ melodies, and for those afar, join the global celebration with a live digital stream, raising a toast to the holidays with “Christmas With The Ward’s.”

The concert runs from 8 p.m. to midnight. Tickets start at $25 for general admission. Crowne Plaza Executive Center Baton Rouge is at 35609 Grovemont Drive. Find more information here.

Sleigh Cystic Fibrosis at Uncle Earl’s on Saturday

Embrace the spirit of giving at Sleigh Cystic Fibrosis 2023, a festive night for a great cause to raise funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Baton Rouge on Saturday, Dec. 23.

Th evening will be filled with live music by Werewolf, drink specials and more at Uncle Earl’s.

This event begins at 7:30 p.m. Uncle Earl’s is at 3753 Perkins Road, Suite E. Find more information here and here.