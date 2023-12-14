Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: ‘The Nutcracker,’ ‘A Christmas Carol’ and more holiday events

Get comfy at the Holly Jolly PJ Party on Thursday

Get ready for the ultimate cozy event with Santa Claus and endless holiday cheer at the Knock Knock Children’s Museum’s Holly Jolly PJ Party this Thursday, Dec. 14.

Dust off your most festive PJs and join in for a magical night with hot chocolate, holiday treats and a chance to meet Santa in person. From Santa’s Toy Take-Apart Shop to writing letters at the Storybook Tree and getting creative in the Art Garden with gingerbread house decorating, the event ensures a joyous celebration for all ages.

Admission is $8 for members and $17 for non-members aged 2 and older, promising a delightful evening to play like elves and run like reindeers. The event runs 5-7:30 p.m. at Knock Knock Children’s Museum, 1900 Dalrymple Drive. Find more information here.

Check out A Christmas Carol Thursday through Sunday

Embrace the spirit of the season as Theatre Baton Rouge performs the beloved holiday classic A Christmas Carol, with multiple shows between Dec. 14-17.

TBR’s 12th annual holiday production brings Charles Dickens’ timeless tale to life, following the transformative journey of the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge guided by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future.

Theatre Baton Rouge is at 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $35 for adults and $25 for students and children under 17. Find more information here.

Sing your heart out at karaoke on Friday

Indulge in the perfect blend of camaraderie and entertainment at The Smokey Pit’s holiday-themed karaoke night this Friday, Dec. 15.

The event starts with a happy hour at 4 p.m. followed by karaoke at 7 p.m. Forge new connections while enjoying food, drinks and music.

The Smokey Pit is at 1916 Dallas Drive. Find more information here.

Make holiday shopping easy at the Holiday Hoopla Makers Market on Saturday

Dive into the festive spirit at the Holiday Hoopla Makers Market, this Saturday, Dec. 16.

The family-friendly extravaganza at Redstick C.A.R.E.S. features live entertainment, food trucks, a magical visit from Santa and an abundance of local makers showcasing their craft. From unique handmade treasures to the delightful sounds of live entertainment, the Holiday Hoopla Makers Market is the destination for families to revel in the holiday magic while supporting local artisans and enjoying a memorable day of fun and festivities.

This event will take place at 5475 Essen Lane from 4-8 p.m. Find more information here.

Spend a night at the ballet this weekend

Take in a performance by talented members of Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre as the troupe and world-class guest artists put on The Nutcracker – A Tale From the Bayou on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 16-17.

The cherished production transforms the River Center Performing Arts Theatre into a magical fantasy world fitting for the classic holiday story with a Louisiana twist.

Show times vary. River Center Performing Arts Theatre is at 275 S. River Road. Find tickets and information at batonrougeballet.org.

Get a taste of fresh at the No Meat Festival on Sunday

Savor the vibrant flavors of plant-based goodness at “A Taste of Fresh: No Meat Festival,” this Sunday, Dec. 17.

The street food extravaganza is designed for vegetarians, vegans, the veg-curious and anyone with a passion for fresh, local culinary delights. This festival invites the whole family to embark on a culinary adventure, exploring a diverse array of vegetarian and vegan dishes crafted with care and creativity. From mouthwatering street food to flavorful offerings, “A Taste of Fresh” promises an experience that celebrates the richness of fresh, plant-based cuisine in a lively and family-friendly atmosphere.

This event will take place at 1955 Dallas Drive from noon to 6 p.m. Find more information here.