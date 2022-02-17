Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: Mardi Gras parades, MLK Festival and more

End your week with a comedy show Friday

Come out to the Manship Theatre to see the Family Dinner Improv Show this Friday, Feb. 18.

With an improv show, you’ll never know what you’ll get. Prepare to laugh and even participate in the show. With plenty of jokes and live interactive games, it’s sure to be a great way to wrap up the work week.

The show starts at 7:30. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here. The Manship Theatre is located at 100 Lafayette St.

Watch a gaming tournament at Tin Roof Friday

If you’re a fan of the game Super Smash Bros., you’ll want to head out to Tin Roof Brewing Company this Friday, Feb. 18.

Watch (or play in) the gaming tournament on the lawn while you enjoy brews and snacks. Tin Roof is rolling out two special Super Smash-themed IPAs to pair with nostalgic gaming snacks, like pizza rolls. Come witness the virtual battles and friendly competition.

The tournament starts at 5 p.m. on the lawn. You can sign up to play here. Tin Roof is located at 1624 Wyoming St.

Celebrate the MLK Festival and Baton Rouge’s MLK Holiday event series

After the omicron wave delayed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events last month, the Mayor’s Office and partner organizations are hosting several activities this weekend to coincide with Black History Month.

Gatherings include a litter cleanup and mentorship youth development training on Friday morning, beautifications and cleanups at several high school campuses on Saturday and Sunday, and the Krewe of Oshun Parade and MLK Festival on Saturday afternoon. Finally, on Monday, Feb. 21, a Closing Reception & Millennial Talk will be presented at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s “Healing History“ exhibit.

Find the full schedule and more information at mlkholidaybr.com.

Parade all weekend long with local Mardi Gras krewes

As Carnival season nears its peak, some of the city’s biggest krewes are hitting the streets. You can catch a parade (or two!) every day of the weekend.

The fun begins Friday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m. with the Krewe of Artemis parade downtown. On Saturday, Feb. 19, Krewe Mystique de la Capitale and Krewe of Orion roll back-to-back downtown, at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., respectively. In north Baton Rouge, the second annual Krewe of Oshun rolls on Howell Boulevard at noon.

On Sunday, Feb. 20, Mid City Gras wraps the weekend up with its “nutty” parade. It rolls on North Boulevard at 1 p.m.