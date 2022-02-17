Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: Mardi Gras parades, MLK Festival and more

Enjoy cocktail hour as you gaze upon exhibitions at the Capitol Park Museum’s Third Thursday After Hours this Thursday, Feb. 17.
Head over to the museum to enjoy refreshments and exhibitions. During the day, you can even bring the whole family to enjoy the museum during operating hours without paying the admission fee.
Find more information here. Capitol Park Museum is located at 660 N. Fourth St.
End your week with a comedy show Friday
Come out to the Manship Theatre to see the Family Dinner Improv Show this Friday, Feb. 18.
With an improv show, you’ll never know what you’ll get. Prepare to laugh and even participate in the show. With plenty of jokes and live interactive games, it’s sure to be a great way to wrap up the work week.
The show starts at 7:30. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here. The Manship Theatre is located at 100 Lafayette St.
Watch a gaming tournament at Tin Roof Friday
If you’re a fan of the game Super Smash Bros., you’ll want to head out to Tin Roof Brewing Company this Friday, Feb. 18.
Watch (or play in) the gaming tournament on the lawn while you enjoy brews and snacks. Tin Roof is rolling out two special Super Smash-themed IPAs to pair with nostalgic gaming snacks, like pizza rolls. Come witness the virtual battles and friendly competition.
The tournament starts at 5 p.m. on the lawn. You can sign up to play here. Tin Roof is located at 1624 Wyoming St.
Celebrate the MLK Festival and Baton Rouge’s MLK Holiday event series
After the omicron wave delayed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events last month, the Mayor’s Office and partner organizations are hosting several activities this weekend to coincide with Black History Month.
Gatherings include a litter cleanup and mentorship youth development training on Friday morning, beautifications and cleanups at several high school campuses on Saturday and Sunday, and the Krewe of Oshun Parade and MLK Festival on Saturday afternoon. Finally, on Monday, Feb. 21, a Closing Reception & Millennial Talk will be presented at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s “Healing History“ exhibit.