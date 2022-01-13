Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: Louisiana Marathon, Chelsea’s Live opening and more

Catch an improv comedy show Friday

End your week with some laughs this Friday, Jan. 14.

Enjoy an evening with The Family Dinner Improv Comedy Show at Manship Theatre. There will be plenty of comedy and even some interactive games to get the audience involved. With an improv show, you never know what to expect, but get ready to laugh either way.

The improv show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.

Listen to some funk music—and be the first to see the new Chelsea’s—Friday

Want to experience genuine Louisiana swamp funk? Check out The Iceman Special at the newly opened Chelsea’s Live this Friday, Jan. 14.

Formed in New Orleans, The Iceman Special psychedelic funk four-piece group brings whimsical shows of “organized chaos” and creative visuals. This will also be the first show at Baton Rouge’s newest music venue, Chelsea’s Live. Come rock out to some funk music and check out a new spot for live music.

The doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive.

Get your run on this weekend with the return of the Louisiana Marathon

Dust off your running shoes, and get ready for the Louisiana Marathon. Starting in downtown Baton Rouge, the marathon’s routes will take runners across the city.



Race lovers of all skill levels are encouraged to sign up and participate in any of the five races over the weekend, ranging from 1-mile to a full marathon of 26.2 miles.

The full marathon starts Sunday, Jan. 16, at 7 a.m., and all races end around 2 p.m. There is also the Louisiana Quarter Marathon and Louisiana Marathon 5K race on Saturday, Jan. 15, starting at 8 a.m., as well as a Louisiana Kid’s Marathon that day at 10:15 a.m. You can register to run here. The Louisiana Marathon is at 660 N. Fourth St.

Rock out with The Marshall Tucker Band Saturday

L’Auberge Hotel & Casino is bringing The Marshall Tucker Band to its stage this Saturday, Jan. 15. Popular 1970s band The Marshall Tucker Band will be rocking the stage with classic hits. Enjoy a blast from the past as the band plays all the fan favorites like “Can’t You See” and “Heard It in a Love Song.”

The show starts at 8 p.m. at the Event Center. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. L’Auberge Hotel & Casino is at 777 L’Auberge Ave.

