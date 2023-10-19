Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: Hollydays, Boo at the Zoo and more events

Start your holiday shopping early at Hollydays Thursday to Saturday

Join the Junior League of Baton Rouge as it celebrates 40 years of charitable giving during its 2023 Hollydays Market . The event kicks off Thursday, Oct. 19, and runs through Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Raising Cane’s River Center.

One-day tickets are $15, or secure a three-day pass for $35. Special rates are available for seniors, teachers, college students and first responders.

Exclusive shopping hours start at the River Center from 9-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, followed by general shopping hours from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. The market continues on Friday, Oct. 20, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and wraps up on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Raising Cane’s River Center is at 275 S. River Road. Find tickets and more information here.

Attend a local art opening Thursday

Celebrate Baton Rouge artist Joe Mustachia as he unveils his exhibition, “Shades of Louisiana,” at BRASS by Circa 1857, this Thursday, Oct. 19.

Joe Mustachia, renowned for his vibrant and larger-than-life depictions of iconic Louisiana symbols like Blue Runner red beans, will be showcasing his deep connection to the state in this show. The grand opening reception at the downtown shop will offer food, drinks and live music.

The event will take place from 6-9 p.m., and Joe Mustachia’s exhibition will grace the gallery until Jan. 19, 2024. BRASS by Circa 1857 is at 327 North Blvd., Suite 100. For more information, find BRASS on Instagram.

Celebrate local Hallo-weenies on Friday

BREC’s annual Trick and Treat: Art Unleashed event is back and bigger than ever with a night of paw-some family-friendly fun this Friday, Oct. 20. Presented by BREC Art in partnership with BREC Community Events, this free event celebrates local dog shelters, adoption agencies and the talents of local artists and pet businesses.

Expect a howling good time, featuring hands-on art projects, art vendors selling dog-inspired creations, local shelters and rescues showcasing their work, food vendors, music and photo opportunities. Be sure to register for the dog costume contest for a chance to win bark-tacular prizes.

This event will take place from 5-8 p.m. at Forest Community Park, 13900 S. Harrells Ferry Road. Applications for pet and art vendors are closed, however, for late entries, contact [email protected]. Find more information here.

Enjoy a night of frights at the zoo on Saturday and Sunday

Get ready for a fa-boo-lous adventure at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo. Presented by Hancock Whitney, this family-friendly Halloween event is back on Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29.

Anticipate festive photo opportunities, enchanting character meet-and-greets, entertaining performances at the Capital One Pavilion, Halloween-themed enrichments for the zoo’s animals, a pumpkin patch and Halloween treats for children ages 12 and younger. Don’t forget to dress up in your spookiest, silliest or most creative Halloween costumes and tag the zoo in your photos for a chance to be featured on its social media channels. Enjoy delicious food and refreshments, including Cajun favorites and funnel cakes.

The spooky event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (last entry at 4 p.m.) at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. Regular zoo admission rates apply, and members get in for free. Find more information here.