Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: Holiday lights, Lisa Curry comedy show and more events

Catch the last few days of holiday light displays

As 2023 comes to a close, so do the twinkling lights around town. Two of the city’s biggest annual displays pack up this weekend: Baton Rouge General’s Holiday Lights and BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo’s Zoolights.

Walk the lighted path at Baton Rouge General’s Holiday Lights through Sunday, Dec. 31. Stroll through the light-up structures and stop for family photos next to glowing Santa hats, snowmen, ornaments and more. The display is at the corner of Picardy Avenue and Bluebonnet Boulevard. Find more info, hours and ticket info at brgeneral.org/holiday-lights.

Tour the Zoolights display through Saturday, Dec. 30. Enjoy photo ops every day and visits from Santa Claus on Fridays and Saturdays. BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is at 3601 Thomas Road. Find info, hours and tickets at brzoo.org.

Laugh out loud with Lisa Curry on Thursday

Enjoy a night of laughter as Lisa Curry, a renowned international comedian and TV writer based in Los Angeles, takes the stage at the Manship Theatre this Thursday, Dec. 28.

Hosted by JP Leonard and with opening act Sofiya Alexandra, the show promises nonstop R-rated humor in an intimate cabaret-style setting. A full bar will be open throughout the event, offering a perfect blend of comedy and cocktails. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

The show will be staged inside the Manship at the Hartley Vey Studio Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $20. Find more information here.

Cheer on LSU Men’s Basketball as it takes on Northwestern State on Friday

Experience the clash on the basketball court as LSU takes on Northwestern State in a Men’s Basketball showdown this Friday, Dec. 29.

The game promises high-intensity action, showcasing the skill and athleticism of both teams as they compete for victory. Join fellow fans in the stadium to cheer for your favorite players and witness the strategic plays unfold. It’s an evening of sports excitement and collegiate rivalry that basketball enthusiasts won’t want to miss.

The game will take place at Pete Maravich Assembly Center, North Stadium Drive, at 7 p.m. Find more information here.

Enjoy a night of country music with Parish County Line and Big Earl on Saturday

Don’t miss a night of country music at The Texas Club this Saturday, Dec. 30.

Parish County Line takes the stage with special guest “World Famous Big Earl” for the 18-plus event. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the show begins at 9 p.m.

The Texas Club is at 456 N. Donmoor Ave. Tickets range from $20 to $180. Find more information here.

Spend New Year’s Eve in style in Baton Rouge on Sunday

225 Daily will publish a roundup of New Year’s Eve events in tomorrow’s newsletter edition.

Be sure to subscribe to our free newsletter here for more!