Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: First Free Sunday, Taylor Swift impersonations and more events

Enjoy abstract music in an abstract space on Thursday

Yes We Cannibal hosts a music event that aims to push the boundaries of artistic expression Thursday, Jan. 4.

Attendees can immerse themselves in the avant-garde sounds of the Milk/Monet/Zaander Trio, featuring New Orleans-based musician Rotten Milk and Chicago-based artists Sonia Monet and Francis Zaander. Erin Demastes will also perform. The night promises a unique fusion of rhythm and multi-instrumentalism, employing free improvisation techniques on synthesizers, samplers and drum sound machines.

The free performance is at 7 p.m. at Yes We Cannibal, 1600 Government St. Find more information here.

Learn about the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on Saturday

Head over to the Baker Branch Library on Saturday, Jan. 6, for “African American Heroes: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” This event is a heartfelt tribute to the iconic civil rights leader and also commemorates Justice Sunday.

The program includes a screening of King’s historic “I Have a Dream” speech, followed by an engaging dialogue and commentary on his life by Charles Vincent, a distinguished history professor at Southern University, and Evelyn Johnson, a dedicated civil rights activist. Johnson, who shares a personal connection, will share her insights as a friend/playmate of the four young girls tragically killed in the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham, Alabama, in September 1963.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon. Baker Branch Library is at 3501 Groom Road. For more information, contact 778-5940.

Experience Taylor Swift like never before on Saturday and Sunday

Get ready for “The Queens Eras Tour: Celebrity Impersonation of Taylor Swift” presented by Queens of Louisiana on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 6-7, at the BREC Independence Park Theatre.

Seven talented performers will navigate a journey through 36 songs and all nine iconic eras of Taylor Swift’s career, donning beautiful, era-themed costumes. Tickets are $30.

This event is for those 18 years and older with a valid ID. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at p.m. BREC’s Independence Park Theatre and Cultural Center is at 7800 Independence Blvd. Purchase tickets here.

Enjoy free access to participating museums on Sunday

Clear your schedule for First Free Sunday around Baton Rouge. The monthly event offers complimentary admission to participating museums like Louisiana Art & Science Museum, Louisiana’s Old State Capitol, LSU Museum of Art, LSU Center for River Studies and Magnolia Mound Plantation.

LSU Museum of Art is celebrating with a special event, “Access for All Day: All About Animals,” from 1-4 p.m. Delve into the captivating world of animals in art in a range of activities including engaging stories, creative crafts, and interactive gallery games, providing a delightful and educational experience for all ages. Thanks to the support from the Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program, everyone can enjoy this exploration of the fascinating intersection between art and the animal kingdom.

LSU Museum of Art is inside the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here. Find info on the other participating museums here. Museum participation is always subject to change, so contact the attractions to confirm admission offers before visiting.

On the road: Kick off Mardi Gras early in New Orleans on Saturday

Step into the enchanting world of medieval revelry and Mardi Gras traditions with the Joan of Arc Parade, marking the beginning of the Mardi Gras season on Saturday, Jan. 6.

Established in 2008, the annual walking parade pays homage to the city’s French culture and heritage while honoring the unofficial patron saint, “The Maid of Orleans.” The parade, inspired by Joan’s heroic deeds in 15th century France, features characters such as the Maid of Honor and King Charles VII. As Joan receives her sword midway through, the procession becomes a vibrant celebration intertwining history, culture and the festive spirit of Mardi Gras. Join the revelry on Twelfth Night.

The parade rolls around 7 p.m. and begins at the corner of Bienville and North Front streets. Find more information about the parade route here. And find info about Baton Rouge Mardi Gras’ season here.