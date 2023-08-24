Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: Fete Rouge, cigar festival and more events

Ignite your senses on Friday through Sunday at the Louisiana Cigar Festival

Welcome to the Louisiana Cigar Festival 2023, a three-day event themed around cigars at multiple locations.

On Friday, immerse yourself in creativity at the evening smoke and paint event. Saturday brings “Smokenik,” a unique blend of cigars and picnicking accompanied by DJ UNeek’s beats, food trucks and vendors. Wind down on Sunday with a brunch featuring bottomless mimosas, cigars and an all-you-can-eat food.

Ticket prices range from $25 to $130. This event takes place in multiple locations—find further details here.

Wine and dine on Friday night at Fête Rouge

Indulge your palate at the 16th Annual Fête Rouge: Food & Wine Fête, showcasing more than 200 globally sourced wines and dishes from some of the city’s most popular restaurants and chefs.

In addition to tastings, the event will boast a chefs’ competition, live entertainment and more.

Fête Rouge is at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel, 777 L’Auberge Ave. Secure your tickets here and check out 225‘s preview here.

Learn more about men’s health on Saturday

Join the Pennington Biomedical Men’s Health Summit 2023 on Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This year’s theme, “Empowering Men to Live Healthier Lives,” promises a day of invaluable health insights. Engage in free health sessions and cap it off with a keynote address by John Morgan. Alongside the laughter-filled motivational speech, benefit from health screenings for blood pressure, blood glucose, cholesterol, glaucoma, visual acuity, and various cancers. Embrace the day’s activities, including a lively fun run and invigorating shadow boxing sessions.

The summit will take place at C.B. Pennington, Jr. Conference Center at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Comfortable attire suggested. Find tickets and more info here.

Level up your finances on Saturday with Black-owned business workshops

Join the Baton Rouge Black Business Owners & Organizations’ first event, “Introduction to WSB & Financial Literacy Campaign,” on Saturday from 10-11:30a.m.

Secure your spot for workshops on building savings and wealth, managing debt, fulfilling long-term financial goals, and more.

The workshops take place at Baton Rouge Financial Education Center, 2798 O’Neal Lane, Building A. Register here and embark on your journey towards financial well-being.

Sashay this way Saturday to see Heidi N Closet

Revel in the fabulousness of Heidi N Closet, the RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars‘ superstar, as she graces Splash Nightclub with her presence this Saturday night.

The VIP Lounge & Balcony Pass includes a complimentary beverage and grants an exclusive opportunity to mingle with Heidi N Closet.

The event is for ages 18 and over and begins at 11:30 p.m. Splash Nightclub is at 2183 Highland Road. Get your tickets here.

Enjoy movie night with the family on Sunday

Experience the magic of cinema beneath the stars at Capitol Park Museum’s Summer Movie Night featuring National Treasure.

Unwind in blankets or chairs and delve into National Treasure, a film teeming with mystery, puzzles and adventure, all set against the enchanting backdrop of the plaza at Capitol Park Museum. This open-to-all-ages event combines classic entertainment with the great outdoors.

Admission is free for all attendees. The event begins around 5:30 p.m. and ends around 8 p.m. Capitol Park Museum is at 660 N. Fourth St.