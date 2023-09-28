Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: The 13th Gate, SugarFest, Sunday in the Park and more

Prepare for a scare at the 13th Gate opening

Brace yourself for a heart-pounding adventure: The 13th Gate’s 2023 season opens this Friday, Sept. 29.

With a high level of detail, set design and special effects rivaling Hollywood productions, Baton Rouge’s famous haunted house features a life-like pirate ship, subterranean passages teeming with live snakes, and an outdoor, zombie-infested graveyard. The 40,000-square-foot-attraction is constantly evolving, ensuring that visitors are in for a terrifying surprise around every corner. Often recognized as one of the top haunted attractions in the country, The 13th Gate is not for the faint of heart.

The 13th Gate is at 832 Saint Philip St. This attraction will be open through Nov. 4. Hours vary. Find more information here—if you dare.

Jam out with the Eli Young Band on Friday

Enjoy a night of country music at The Texas Club as the Eli Young Band takes the stage Friday, Sept. 29, at 9 p.m.

Comprised of musicians Mike Eli, James Young, Jon Jones and Chris Thompson, the band brings their unique style of country charm to the stage.

The Texas Club is at 456 N. Donmoor Ave. Tickets cost $33 and are available here.

Road trip to New Orleans this weekend to experience fried chicken like never before

The National Fried Chicken Festival in New Orleans is a mouthwatering celebration of one of Louisiana’s favorite comfort foods: fried chicken. It’s proudly sponsored by Baton Rouge’s own Raising Cane’s.

The event promises an array of creative and delicious interpretations of this classic dish. Attendees can indulge in crispy, golden chicken while enjoying live musical performances and exploring a diverse range of food vendors.

Tickets range from $15 to $20, depending on the chosen experience. This event will take place at the New Orleans Lakefront, 6801 Franklin Ave., from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m on both Saturday and Sunday. Secure your tickets and find more information here.

Enjoy a musical day in the park with Kendall Shaffer on Sunday

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge kicks off its 17th season of the Sunday in the Park concert series this Sunday, Oct. 1.

This beloved community event offers free, outdoor concerts showcasing talented musicians from the Arts Council’s 11-parish area. The series opens with a performance by musician Kendall Shaffer.

The series takes place on the Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza every Sunday afternoon now through Oct. 22, 2-5 p.m. The Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

Indulge in something sweet at SugarFest on Sunday

Get ready for a day of sugary indulgence this Sunday, Oct. 1, at the West Baton Rouge Museum’s annual SugarFest, a celebration of the sugarcane harvest. This family-friendly event offers entertainment, live music and plenty of sweet treats.

Attendees can experience the magic of old-fashioned traditions with demonstrations like mule-driven cane grinding, praline making, blacksmithing and woodworking, while Louisiana musicians serenade the crowd with an eclectic mix of jazz, spirituals, folk, Cajun/zydeco and blues. There are hands-on activities for kids, sugar-related exhibits, wagon rides, rum tastings and even a sweets contest where you can showcase your homemade sugary creations.

Join in the fun from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave. Admission is free. Find more information here.