Things to do in Baton Rouge this week: An outdoor movie, drag karaoke and more

Sing your favorite songs Wednesday

Head over to Cheba Hut this Wednesday, June 15, to share the stage with drag queens and a king for Drag Karaoke hosted by Queens of Louisiana.

Take the stage with Tuuki Taylor, Tara Hole Royale, Karter Jay Andrews, Brea Jay Andrews and Zia Lush. Dress up in drag costumes, jewelry and wigs as you sing some of the best karaoke classics.

Drag Karaoke starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door. Cheba Hut is at 411 Ben Hur Road.

Have a divine time with the Divine Nine Friday

Get Greek this Friday, June 17, with the 18th Annual Terral Jackson Sr. Ole’ Skool Variety Greek Show. Gather your family and friends to experience this show full of surprises.

You can expect exciting performances from the likes of DJ Marquis, Tony King, Cassie Cole and T.J. Jackson. It’s hard to deny a night full of music, comedy and more, especially when children younger than 4 get in free.

This event starts at 7 p.m. while doors open at 6 p.m. It is held at the F.G. Activity Center on Harding Boulevard. All ages are welcome. Tickets start at $20, and you can buy them here.

Grab your popcorn and catch a family-friendly flick Friday

This Friday, June 17, families can come out to The Main Library at Goodwood to Luca outdoors. It’s an event packed full of laughs, snacks and even a dance party.

Being outside and watching a movie on the big screen can be a wonderful way to spend a summer evening. Everyone is free to bring all the supplies necessary to be comfortable during the show like a chair or blanket. Snacks and snowballs will be provided, and an end-of-the-show dance party will be held.

This event is a good time for all ages. It starts from 7 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. Admission is free. The Main Library at Goodwood is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Calling all country-rock lovers Friday

Are you in the mood to listen to and discover some up-and-coming artists? Well, this Friday night concert might be for you. Come out and support Baton Rouge’s very own C.J. Solar and Alex Smith this Friday, June 17.

These two musicians are coming together to bring their audience new voices in the country rock scene. A wonderful combination of two bold musical genres can only make for a fun night out on the town.

To see C.J. Solar and Alex Smith live, head to Texas Club at 456 N. Donmoor Ave. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. This event is open to those who are 18 years or older. Tickets start at $15 and you can buy them here.

