Things to do in Baton Rouge this week: Halloween movie nights, trivia and concerts

Test your brain at Trick or Trivia at Brickyard South Tuesday

Get dressed in your best costume and head over to Brickyard South Tuesday, Oct. 26, for a night of terrifying trivia.

Trick or Trivia promises plenty of riddles, puzzles and questions that will leave you petrified and will make you think. There is no minimum size for trivia teams, but the maximum number of team members is five. There will be more than $300 in prizes and astronaut trophies up for grabs. The team with the best costumes will win $50.

There’s no entry fee for Trick or Trivia. Doors open at 5 p.m. and trivia starts at 8 p.m. Brickyard South is at 174 South Blvd.

Enjoy a spooky night of culinary tastings at Spirits of Louisiana

The fifth annual Spirits of Louisiana brings a night of food and drink tastings to the Louisiana Old State Capitol this Thursday, Oct. 28, at 6:30 p.m.

Heirloom Cuisine will supply the food to pair with tastings from local distilleries, all against a backdrop of live music, games and raffles. Costumes are encouraged!

Tickets are $85. Louisiana Old State Capitol is at 100 North Blvd. Find out more info here.

Jam out to Phat Hat at Red Stick Social

This Friday, Oct. 29, Phat Hat will be bringing down the house at Red Stick Social.

If you enjoy funk and soul, then Phat Hat is the band for you. This Baton Rouge band specializes in sounds from the ‘60s to ’80s. Dust off your dancing shoes because the group’s music will make you move.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased through Eventbrite. Doors open at 8 p.m. and showtime is at 9 p.m. Red Stick Social is at 1503 Government St.

Watch ‘Rocky Horror Show’ at Manship Theatre Friday night

Theatre Baton Rouge’s production of the iconic Rocky Horror Show is sold out this week, but you can still watch the classic film on the big screen at the Manship Theatre Friday, Oct. 29, at 10:30 p.m.

Come ready to enjoy a campy show and be prepared to do the “Time Warp.” You’re sure to have a night of fun, humor and adventure while enjoying this adult Halloween favorite. Get your tickets here.

Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. inside the Shaw Center for the Arts.

