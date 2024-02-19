Things to do in Baton Rouge this week: Crawfish crafts, drag bingo, Cirque du Soleil and more

Get creative this Tuesday

Head over to Painting and Pinot this Tuesday, Feb. 20, for a night of painting and drinks.

Grab your favorite beverage for this BYOB Painting Class. During class, students will be led by artists to paint a crawfish—right in time for crawfish season. This class is beginner-friendly and all painting supplies are provided.

BYOB Painting Class is from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $35. Painting and Pinot is at 2122 Perkins Palms Ave. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Get your game on this Wednesday

Head to Cheba Hut this Wednesday, Feb. 21, for bingo and live performances.

In collaboration with Queens of Louisiana, Cheba Hut will be hosting Diva’s Rock Drag Bingo this Wednesday with Zia Lush. Attendees can play bingo while enjoying live performances by Princess Khloe and Sedusah Mann. Food and drinks will also be available throughout the show for purchase.

Diva’s Rock Drag Bingo is from 7-9 p.m. Entry fee is $10. Cheba Hut is at 411 Ben Hur Drive. Find more information here.

Enjoy musical harmonies this Thursday

Grab a friend and head to the Manship Theatre this Thursday, Feb. 22, for a harmonious show.

Singers Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan join forces for their popular touring act, Grits and Glamour. Formed in 2009, the tour features banter and harmonies in a show full of country flair.

Grits and Glamour begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $50. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Take in Cirque du Soleil starting Thursday

Head to the Raising Cane’s River Center for the magic of Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo, starting this Thursday, Feb. 22.

Bring the entire family to this whimsical show that centers around the imaginative funeral of the clown Mauro. The celebrated act will present five shows at the River Center, Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 25.

Standard tickets start at $55 and child tickets start at $45. The River Center is at 275 S. River Road. Find more showtimes and purchase tickets here.