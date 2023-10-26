Things to do in Baton Rouge this Halloween weekend

Indulge in a night of booze and brains on Thursday

Embrace your undead alter ego at the Fifolet Pub Crawl, where zombies unite on a quest for booze and brains this Thursday, Oct. 26.

Ticket holders will kick off the night with souvenir zombie cups and goodie bags before embarking on a ghoulish journey, visiting multiple downtown bars. Each participant, decked out as a zombie, can enjoy discounted specialty drinks and have a chance to win prizes. To add to the undead fun, free zombie makeup is offered to early arrivals, and the evening concludes with a Zombie Costume Contest. Winners will be announced later in the weekend at the Fifolet Awards Brunch, featuring categories like Funniest Zombie, Scariest Zombie, Best Zombie Couple and Best Zombie Group. Don’t miss this eerie and entertaining night of zombie revelry!

Tickets are $40, and the crawl kicks off at 7 p.m. at Mother’s Lounge before moving to other Third Street locations. Find the full schedule and more information here.

Head to the State Fair starting on Thursday

Get ready for family fun and excitement at the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair, taking place at the Airline Highway Park/Fairgrounds from Oct. 26 to Nov. 5.

The fair promises rides, food and entertainment for all ages. Make sure to grab your individual coupons or a ride wristband for an unlimited ride experience, as the fairgrounds come to life in the annual Baton Rouge tradition.

Doors open from 5 p.m. on weekdays and noon on weekends, running until 10 p.m. daily. Find the fair at Airline Highway Park/Fairgrounds, 17200 Airline Highway. Find more information here.

Experience ‘Rocky Horror’ on Thursday or Friday

Join the Manship Theatre on Friday, Oct. 27, for an evening of cult classic cinema with The Rocky Horror Picture Show, directed by Jim Sharman and presented in partnership with the LSU Museum of Art.

In this iconic film, sweethearts Brad and Janet stumble upon the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter during a storm. Their encounter with a cast of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler, leads to a series of elaborate dances and rock songs as Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation, “Rocky.” For those who want to get interactive, bring your acceptable prop items such as flashlights, rubber gloves, noisemakers, party hats, bells, cards, and rice to enhance the experience. Just remember, certain items like lighters, toilet paper, water pistols, confetti, toast, hot dogs and prunes are a no-go.

The show begins at 10 p.m. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St., inside the Shaw Center For The Arts. Find more information here.

Enjoy a freaky fabulous Friday at the Fifolet Costume Ball

Get ready for a hauntingly good time at the Fifolet Costume Ball, a Halloween parade ball like no other, Friday, Oct. 27.

Dance the night away in your best costume and enjoy a performance by the high-energy cover band, Petty Betty LIVE. Join in the creative spirit with a table decorating and costume contests, where prizes await the winners. Enjoy a spooky cocktail, delectable desserts and a cash bar while celebrating this Halloween extravaganza.

The 21-and-up event event starts at 8 p.m at The Cook Hotel and Conference Center at LSU, 3848 West Lakeshore Drive. Find more information here.

Spend a festive day at the museum Saturday

Embrace the Halloween spirit at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s “Halloween Day at the Museum” on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Enjoy a day filled with spooky fun, featuring hands-on activities from noon to 4 p.m. and captivating Halloween shows in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Don’t miss out on the chance to win a door prize and embark on a thrilling museum-wide scavenger hunt. It’s a perfect way to celebrate Halloween with family and friends while exploring the wonders of art and science.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Louisiana Art & Science Museum and Irene W. Pennington Planetarium are at 100 S. River Rd. Find more information here.

Sip booooo-zy cocktails on Saturday in support of cat rescues

Join in the furry fun at “Cat Tales & Cocktails,” Cat Haven’s annual fundraiser celebrating the rescue of nearly 18,000 cats and kittens, this Saturday, Oct. 28.

This year’s event encourages Halloween costumes. Expect live music, exciting live and silent auctions, a costume contest and more, all while contributing to Cat Haven’s vital rescue mission. Secure your sponsorships or tickets and register for this purr-fect evening of giving back and celebrating feline friends!

The event runs from 6-9 p.m. at Crowne Plaza Executive Center Baton Rouge, 4728 Constitution Ave. Find more information here.

Party like a monster at Uncle Earl’s on Saturday

Prepare for a Halloween bash at Uncle Earl’s on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The night will come alive with the rhythms of New Orleans party band PaperChase and the beats of DJ Atomic, plus a Halloween costume contest, where you can compete for a chance to win a share of $1,000 in prizes. With enticing drink specials, a spine-tingling haunted house and more surprises, it’s an epic celebration.

The event is from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Secure advance tickets for $15 at here. Uncle Earl’s is at 3753 Perkins Road, Suite E.

Join the boo krewe at the Halloween Parade on Saturday

Get ready to be part of the spooktacular Fifolet Halloween Festival Parade Saturday, Oct. 28, in downtown Baton Rouge.

Join the excitement as krewes, local businesses and community organizations showcase their creative floats and costumes, tossing candy to the crowd of more than 35,000 expected attendees. Don’t forget to don your favorite costume and bring nonperishable food donations for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, which leads the parade. Awards will be given for various categories, from Best Float Decor to Scariest, and winners will be celebrated at the Fifolet Awards Brunch.

The parade kicks off at 4 p.m., but make sure to check out the staging area and all the pre-parade fun starting at 2 p.m. Find more information here.

Enjoy a spooky day of family fun on Sunday

Gather your little ghouls and goblins for a delightful Halloween adventure at Haints, Haunts & Halloween, brought to you by the Rural Life Museum, this Sunday, Oct. 29.

This family-friendly event promises a safe and fun experience for all. Kids can immerse themselves in the magic of the season with activities such as storytelling, cake walks, games and good old-fashioned trick-or-treating while exploring the charming museum grounds.

LSU Rural Life Museum & Windrush Gardens is at 4560 Essen Lane. Find more information here.