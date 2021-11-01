Things to do around town this week: Acting workshops, family nights and a symphony celebration

Get crafty and catch up on your reading with Needles, Hooks and Books on Wednesday

Head over to the West Feliciana Parish Library in St. Francisville for a fun evening of reading and crafting on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Bring your sewing, needlepoint and cross stitch supplies and show off your skills or learn a new one from others. Bring something you’ve been working on and craft with others, or bring your supplies and start a new project. All skill levels are welcome, and if you get stuck, the library staff will be happy to help.

This event will be 2-3 p.m., and it’s free to the public. The West Feliciana Parish Library is at 5114 Burnett Road in St. Francisville.

Treat yourself to a three-course meal Thursday at Bin 77

Whether you need a night out or you just don’t feel like cooking, Bin 77 has you covered with its three-course meal offering on Thursdays.

Each Thursday, Chef Danny Santana curates a special menu for the evening. Enjoy not one, not two, but three courses for $35 per person. If you would like to pair wine with your meal, it will be an extra $15.

Check out Bin 77’s website to see the weekly three-course menu. Bin 77 is at 10111 Perkins Rowe.

Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra celebrates 75 years this Friday

Check out a special performance by the orchestra under the direction of Music Director Laureate Timothy Muffitt, accompanied by the Louisiana Youth Orchestra and pianist Jon Nakamatsu to mark its 75th anniversary.

There are still tickets available to this show in the River Center Ballroom, and VIP tickets include a seated dinner and a tour of the nearly complete River Center Theater.

The event will be 8-10 p.m. Find out more here, and check out the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra website for more information. The River Center Ballroom is at 275 S. River Road.

Bring the kids to Family Friday at Tin Roof

Fridays just got a whole lot better at Tin Roof. Family Friday is back at Tin Roof this Friday, Nov. 5.

Adults can enjoy specialty ales and beers, and there will also be entertainment for the little ones, making this Friday a family affair. Youngsters can enjoy inflatable bouncy houses, face painting and ice cream. Gather up the whole family and enjoy a jam-packed evening of fun at Tin Roof.

Admission is free. Family Friday will be 5-8 p.m. Find more information here. Tin Roof Brewing Co. is at 1624 Wyoming St.

Check out country star Sara Evans at L’Auberge

Concerts are back in Baton Rouge, and you can kickoff your weekend with one at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel.

Country music singer and songwriter Sara Evans will take the stage this Friday, Nov. 5. With eight studio albums, Evans has earned high praise in the music industry. She’ll play all her hits, including some songs from her newest album, Words. The concert will be at L’Auberge’s Event Center.

Evans will take the stage at 8 p.m. Tickets for the show start at $40 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. L’Auberge Casino & Hotel is at 777 L’Auberge Ave.

