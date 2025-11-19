Thing to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: White Light Night, Baton Rouge General’s Holiday Lights and more

Catch a concert Friday

See Americana artist Shawn Mullins in concert, Friday, Nov. 21, at Manship Theatre.

Presented by the Red Dragon Listening Room, Mullins will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of his breakthrough album “Soul’s Core.” Mullins is known for hits like “Lullaby” and “Beautiful Wreck.”

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Mind more information and tickets here.

Celebrate art in Mid City Friday

Support local businesses, makers and artists, Friday, Nov. 21, at White Light Night.

Get ready to stroll and shop at Mid City’s signature festival. Businesses and restaurants along the route will be open late and lend space to pop-up vendors. Check out our guide to this year’s event to see what’s in store.

White Light Night is from 6 to 10 p.m. and spans Government Street and part of Jefferson Highway. Find more information and a map of participating businesses here.

Attend a community crafts festival Saturday

Shop handmade holiday gifts while helping to support Broadmoor High School, Saturday, Nov. 22, at the Broadmoor High School Arts and Crafts Festival.

Featuring handmade crafts, face painting, a petting zoo, a school band performance and more, the event invites families out to the community festival. Hot meal options will also be available, with high school students selling hot dogs and hamburgers to raise money for school programs.

The festival is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Broadmoor High School at 10100 Goodwood Blvd. Admission and parking are $3 each. Find more information here.

Have a Dad talk Saturday

Dads, get together and share your thoughts, Saturday, Nov. 22, at the Football Watch Party: Tailgate Conversations on Fatherhood put on by Fathers on a Mission (F.O.A.M.).

Fathers across the area are invited to talk about their experiences, challenges and changes they would like to see in laws and policies. Dads are invited to bring their kids, but it is not mandatory. There will be food, games, raffle prizes and more.

The event is from noon to 4 p.m. at the BRCC Magnolia Building, 201 Community College Dr. Find more information here.

See holiday lights Saturday

Walk through Baton Rouge General’s festive light display, Saturday, Nov. 22.

Head to the Bluebonnet Campus and follow the lighted path with a 24-foot tunnel and lighted candy canes, snowmen, gift boxes and more. The display will be illuminated through New Year’s Eve.

The Holiday Lights are open and free to the public starting at 5:30 p.m. every night. They are located at 8585 Picardy Ave. Free parking is available. Find more information here.