Kenneth Mayfield and Lily McGill play the leads in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. Photo by Andrea Matherne.

Theatre Baton Rouge’s adaptation of Ken Kesey’s classic 1962 novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest is starting its production run this week.

Set in an Oregon psychiatric hospital, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest explores the institutional policies of mental health treatment and the nuances of the human mind.

While the story was adapted into a successful Broadway play in 1963, you’re probably most familiar with it thanks to the critically acclaimed 1975 film of the same name. The film, which stars Jack Nicholson as a criminal in a mental institution who rebels against a nurse who runs the ward with an iron fist, is widely considered to be among the best movies ever made.

Theatre Baton Rouge has two more productions in the docket for 2018 once it wraps up One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest: On Nov. 29, it will start its run of The Gift of the Magi, and beginning Dec. 7, it will perform its adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

Tickets to Theatre Baton Rouge’s production of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest are $25 (or $19 for students) and can be purchased here. Its string of performances will end on Nov. 18.

Read 225‘s interview with the production’s two leads here. Theatre Baton Rouge is at 7155 Florida Blvd.