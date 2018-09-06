Tackling tough topics like sexuality and identity, Fun Home emerged as one of the most celebrated Broadway musicals of the modern era. Now, Theatre Baton Rouge is giving you a chance to see the critically acclaimed production right here in the Capital City.

Adapted from Alison Bechdel’s 2006 graphic novel of the same name, Fun Home serves as a memoir of sorts, with its story following Bechdel’s adolescence. Highlighting her personal struggles with sexuality and her relationship with her closeted gay father, Fun Home became the first Broadway musical with a lesbian protagonist.

On paper, the play looks like a standard coming-of-age story, but critics praise it because it breaks the boundaries of the genre by touching on themes that are universally relatable regardless of the audience member’s age. Such themes include never truly knowing those closest to us, and looking back at our own parents through the lens of adulthood.

In 2015, Fun Home was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, taking home five, including the award for Best Musical. It was also a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Theatre Baton Rouge’s production of Fun Home begins Friday, Sept. 7, and ends Sunday, Sept. 16. Tickets are $30 for general admission, or $19 for students. Buy your tickets and see a full schedule of performances here. Theatre Baton Rouge is at 7155 Florida Blvd.