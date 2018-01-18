Theatre Baton Rouge’s newest show, Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, puts a comedic twist on Arthur Conan Doyle’s age-old thriller, The Hound of the Baskervilles. The production will begin its two-week run tomorrow, Jan. 19.

In this murderously funny adventure, Holmes and Watson try to crack the the case of Sir Charles Baskerville, who was found dead on the grounds of his estate. The Baskerville line has been under a curse for generations, leaving the family haunted by the legend of a diabolical, supernatural hound.

The play stars five actors, who, together, portray more than 40 characters.

Performances will be Jan. 19, 21, 25-28 and Feb. 1-4. An ASL performance will be held Jan. 28. Times vary by day.

Tickets are $25, or $19 for students. To purchase, click here. Theatre Baton Rouge is at 7155 Florida Blvd.