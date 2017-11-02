It hasn’t even been a week since The Rocky Horror Show closed at Theatre Baton Rouge, but the company is already opening the curtains for its newest production. TBR will take on the musical comedy Sister Act as its fifth show of the 2017-2018 season.

Sister Act opens Friday, Nov. 3, and runs through Nov. 19. Purchase tickets and check out showtimes here.

We sat down with Erika Pattman, who makes her TBR debut playing the lead role of Deloris, to find out more about the show.

Editor’s note: Answers have been edited for clarity and brevity.

What made you want to audition for the role of Deloris?

In the past, a lot of people have referred to me as Whoopi—whether it was by look or the way that I acted. I received an email from Theatre Baton Rouge [about the show] and thought it was my chance to channel my Whoopi, so I went out for it, and it happened.

How did you approach taking on the role of Deloris in the production?

I pretty much pictured myself as her and put myself in her shoes. I thought “How would Deloris react?” Everything came down to what I thought she would do in situations she was put in.

How did you handle taking on a show as popular as Sister Act?

After we reviewed the show, since it’s been performed before, we’ll go back and look at what other casts have done in the past. We insert ourselves in that role; we watch others and soak it all in.

How do you think the play relates to life in Baton Rouge? Why would a local audience be interested in seeing it?

The story we’re portraying, it deals with Deloris, and she has this dream, this goal. It’s almost like she starts off selfish, but she’s focused on trying to achieve her goal of being famous. In the process of achieving that goal, she learns the importance of friends, love and relationships. I think it would be good for people in Baton Rouge and families to see because no matter what you’re trying to do and accomplish, at the end of the day you can’t do anything without the proper love and nourishment from the necessary people around you. I think it can teach you about love and being more selfless, things of that nature.

This is your first production with TBR. How has it been for you?

It’s been a great experience. I’ve met a lot of people, the cast has been very supportive. Pretty much whatever I need, they’ve been there.

How was it for you and the cast doing large-scale musical numbers?

As great as it’s been, it’s also been a little challenging. But no challenge is too great to overcome.

What was your favorite part of participating?

Running the lines and the extra practice. I know that’s weird, but the extra practice is fun. It’s always different—something funny is always going on.

In what way was it challenging?

I’m not accustomed to reading music or the theater life, so for me to learn how to sing properly and read music, it has been a challenge but also a learning process.