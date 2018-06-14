LGBT Pride Month is in full swing, with cities across the country hosting celebrations of equality and diversity. This Saturday, the Red Stick will join those cities as it hosts the seventh annual Baton Rouge Pride Festival in the Raising Cane’s River Center.

A number of attractions include live music, theater, prize giveaways, a resource fair, a blessing of relationships and more. Performers include The Krewe of Divas, Michigan Avenue and About Last Night, among others. View a full schedule of events here.

The work of local LGBT artists will be on display at ArtsFest, a subsidiary of the Baton Rouge Pride Festival hosted by Leur Magazine.

The festival is hosted by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, which will be offering free HIV tests to patrons throughout the day. The foundation has set a goal of 300 administered tests by the end of the event, and it encourages all concerned attendees to reach out.

Local bar George’s Place will host an “After Pride Party” after the festival concludes at 7 p.m.

The Baton Rouge Pride Festival kicks off at noon Saturday, June 16, at Raising Cane’s River Center Arena. Thanks to its sponsors, the event is free to attend.