Three easy and photo-worthy bike rides to try around Baton Rouge

Pennington/Dawson’s Creek Trail

2 miles

Part of the proposed Health Loop Trail, this would be one of the few sections to take you away from the bustle of the Health District and Perkins Road. It also offers a nice variety of scenery, skirting along the backside of BREC’s Perkins Road Community Park, across a green meadow on the other side of Kenilworth Parkway and then straddling Dawson’s Creek through a wooded area behind Pennington Biomedical Research Center before ending on Quail Drive near the quiet and well-manicured neighborhood of Pollard Estates. There aren’t many eating or drinking options with easy access from the trailheads, but you could take Kenilworth Parkway all the way to Superior Grill-Highland for a margarita and chips and salsa to cap off the bike ride.

The levee path

13 miles

Is there a more quintessential Baton Rouge biking experience than riding atop the levee path and seeing the Mississippi River roll on alongside you? With the final stretch recently paved, you can now ride from downtown all the way to L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. Just make sure your bike is in proper working order and that you’re prepared for an hour or two without shade or access to many amenities. Along the way, take in the downtown skyline, the futuristic Water Institute of the Gulf jutting out over the river, Tiger Stadium and the quiet farmlands south of LSU still untouched by urban sprawl. Reward yourself at a restaurant or bar downtown, or try your luck at L’Auberge.

This article was originally published in the February 2021 issue of 225 magazine. *Editor’s note: Trail lengths are estimates in one direction.