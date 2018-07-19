Get ready for two nights of authentic Italian cuisine, wine and music this weekend at the annual Italian Heritage Festa.

Hosted by the Greater Baton Rouge American Italian Association, the festival will take place Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at the Belle of Baton Rouge.

On Saturday night, you can purchase tickets to a traditional Italian dinner and a performance by Joe DeNone and his band, described on the festival’s website as “Sinatra, Martin and Prima all in one.” Tickets for Saturday night’s festivities, which kick off at 6:30 p.m., are $30. To get yours, you’ll need to call Nickie Dimaio at 235-0699.

Sunday’s celebration kicks off at 11 a.m. and lasts until 5 p.m. This portion of the festival is free and open to the public, and it includes a number of family-friendly activities: a vino stroll for charity, a celebrity “grape stomp,” a charity dance-off, a talk on genealogy and history, shopping, live music and more.

To accommodate for out-of-towners, the Belle of Baton Rouge will be offering special hotel rates all weekend of $89 per night.

Whether you want to treat yourself to a night of authentic Italian cuisine and music, or take your family out for a day full of entertainment, the Italian Heritage Festa has you covered—mark your calendars for Saturday, July 21, and Sunday, July 22.

Visit the Greater Baton Rouge American Italian Association’s website for more info.