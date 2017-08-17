The Family Dinner Comedy Troupe premieres its brand new Improv Comedy Night at Hartley/Vey Theatres Friday, Aug. 18.

The comedy team puts on Spoof Night! with Films at Manship and regular improv comedy shows for members of the Baton Rouge community. For an idea of what to expect at one of their shows, we at 225 sat down with The Family Dinner Comedy Troupe last month to learn that just about anything can happen.

The evening includes a full bar with great drink specials. Hartley/Vey Theatres is in the Shaw Center at 100 Lafayette St., but use the entrance to the Studio Side on North Boulevard. The show is 7:30-10:30 p.m. and is the equivalent of R-rated, so attendees must be at least 17-year-old.

Find out more here.