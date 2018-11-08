A fast-paced night of art, music and fashion is set to take over the Baton Rouge Gallery this Friday.

At Kinetics, the gallery’s annual fundraiser, guests will celebrate Louisiana’s contemporary art scene through a number of engaging activities and performances.

The fundraiser’s main attraction is its live art auction—more than 30 original artworks by some of the region’s top talents will be up for grabs. Bidding for each piece opens at $100.

Funds raised through the event will directly benefit the Baton Rouge Gallery’s artist members and its 12 annual exhibitions. The event will also feature live music, local food and complimentary drinks.

A runway show highlighting “modern form in vintage fashion” presented by Time Warp, Strother Co. and A. Marcelite Salon will precede a major announcement by the gallery about a new addition to its 2019 programming calendar.

Tickets to Kinetics are $55 and can be purchased here. The event will take place Friday, Nov. 9, 6:30-10:30 p.m. The Baton Rouge Gallery is at 1515 Dalrymple Drive.