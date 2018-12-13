The local take on a holiday classic—and also one of the most celebrated traditions in Baton Rouge—will make a small move from the Raising Cane’s River Center’s theater to its arena this Saturday.

The production of The Nutcracker: A Tale from the Bayou, organized by the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre, has become a mainstay Baton Rouge holiday celebration since it started in 1992.

As the production shifts to the arena while the theater undergoes a renovation, you can still expect to see hundreds of local dancers and professional guest artists performing to the tune of the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra.

All performers will sport intricately designed costumes as they follow their delicately crafted choreography in front of elaborate sets. To see the holiday spectacular for yourself, purchase tickets here. Prices vary by seating location.

The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre will perform The Nutcracker: A Tale from the Bayou at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, and Sunday, Dec. 16. The River Center is at 275 S. River Road.