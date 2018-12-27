The funkiest of Baton Rouge artists will take the Varsity Theatre stage Friday night for a special 10th anniversary installment of Funkin’ with Friends.

The event will feature the talents of local genre-blending brass ensemble The Michael Foster Project, comedian Howard Hall and DJ Marquis.

The focal point of the show is and always has been The Michael Foster Project, a jazz, funk and R&B collective utilizing the powers of the tuba, electric and upright bass, drums, trombone, trumpet, saxophone and flute.

The group first assembled at Southern University, where band leader Michael Foster was a member of the renowned “Human Jukebox” marching band.

The Michael Foster Project, which has garnered a substantial amount of local acclaim over the years, has been regularly hosting its Funkin’ with Friends show over the course of the past decade. Tomorrow night, you can celebrate with the band at the 10th anniversary of its ongoing concert series.

Tickets to Funkin’ with Friends on Friday, Dec. 28, are $15 pre-sale or $20 at the door. Purchase yours here. Doors open at 8 p.m. Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road.