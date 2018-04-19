Do you know these characters? You might be good at Marvel trivia, then! Courtesy Walt Disney Studios

If you’re anything like us, then you’re counting down the days until the release of Marvel’s long-awaited Avengers: Infinity War. The movie won’t be out until the end of next week, but come Wednesday, you’ll have the chance to put your knowledge to the test at Marvel Trivia at Barcadia.

Questions will be limited to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so as long as you’ve seen the movies, you’re good to go. But in order to compete, you must register your trivia team.

The event was organized by Dirty South Trivia, which has been featured on The Today Show and NBC News. The company is known for the fun and competitive environment it creates.

There will be a costume contest, so come decked out in your best superhero getup.

Marvel Trivia will take over Barcadia next Wednesday, April 25, 8-10 p.m. Barcadia will be offering a variety of food and drink specials throughout the event. Barcadia is at 3347 Highland Road.