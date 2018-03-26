Tell us your favorite things to do around Baton Rouge

We all love Baton Rouge. From the food, to the friendships and the festivities, there are countless reasons why we this city our home.

Ten years ago, the staff at 225 Magazine compiled the top 225 things to do in Baton Rouge. And what a list it was.

Some things have lasted through the decade, like the iconic St. Patrick’s Day Parade or a late-night meal at Louie’s Cafe (although in a new location), while others are now mere memories (RIP Chelsea’s Cafe). So much around Baton Rouge has changed since we first published the list, so we wanted to take the time to tackle this endeavor again.

We’ll be re-releasing our list of 225 things to do in our upcoming May issue, and we want to hear from you!

How do you spend your free time around Baton Rouge? What are your favorite activities around town? Any hidden gems the city needs to know about?

Whether its a romantic dinner at a local restaurant or a casual day outdoors, fill out our form below and let us know your top things to do in Baton Rouge! Your answers may even make the cut for our upcoming issue!