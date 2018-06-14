A well-rounded education hinges on a good understanding of history, both modern and ancient. The Louisiana Art & Science Museum is determined to make the learning process fun and engaging for youngsters with its upcoming Dino Day 2018, with children learning all about the prehistoric world through hands-on activities.

One such activity will allow children to channel their inner paleontologists, using the tools of the trade to unearth “fossils” hidden in sand. Upon successful excavation, the significance of those fossils will be explained.

Attendees will also be able to watch a special curated lineup of planetarium shows, including a screening of the timeless animated film The Land Before Time.

Participating families are also encouraged to visit Jason, a colossal, authentic 65-million-year-old triceratops skull housed by the museum.

To participate, visit the Louisiana Art & Science Museum Saturday, June 16, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. All activities are included in the price of general admission. The museum is at 100 S. River Road.