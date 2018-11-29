Baton Rouge Pride is providing an opportunity for Red Stick parents to help their children learn all about being inclusive and standing up to bullying at its Drag Queen Story Time event this Sunday.

The family-friendly educational story time will feature drag queens reading children’s books about acceptance. It’s set to take place at the Aveda Institute’s new campus on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

You might recall a controversy surrounding a similar event earlier this year at a Lafayette library. While that event was ultimately canceled as a result of public backlash, the upcoming Baton Rouge reading has not been met with any large-scale pushback.

While Drag Queen Story Time is free to attend, space is limited, so you’ll need to either show up early or reserve your spot online.

Doors open at 2 p.m., and the reading will commence at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 2. The Aveda Institute is at 2834 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.