Next Tuesday, Jan. 9, Manship Theatre will transform into a sensual, seductive environment straight from the streets of Buenos Aires.

The Tango Fire Dance Company of Buenos Aires will bring the smoldering art form of the tango to life with 12 incredible dancers and a quartet of musicians.

Since its origin 150 years ago, tango has been seen as a passionate, fiery expression of love. The dance form has seen a resurgence in recent years, showing that while it has retained its seductive qualities, it has also adapted to the times and deserves a spot in contemporary ballrooms.

Tickets to the performance are $50 and may be purchased here.

Tango Fire will be held at Manship Theatre next Tuesday, Jan. 9, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Manship Theatre is in the Shaw Center for the Arts at 100 Lafayette St.