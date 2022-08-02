Tammany Taste of Summer celebration, sponsored by St. Tammany Parish Tourist and Convention Center

Life’s a feast on the Northshore, so we’re celebrating with Tammany Taste of Summer and a special Summer Savings Pass sponsored by the St. Tammany Parish Tourist Commission. Participating businesses are providing crazy deals for locals and visitors to save on overnight stays, restaurants, and attractions from August 1 to September 15.

The Tammany Taste of Summer program is free for patrons and participating tourism-related businesses. The first 150 people to redeem offers at 5+ participating businesses will receive a free gift—two original art coasters from Mandeville artist Christina Pappion, encouraging patrons to visit multiple businesses and take advantage of the offers. The stakes are even higher with a grand prize opportunity. The consumer with the most Tammany Taste redemptions will receive their choice of a dinner for four or a free boat tour.

Register here for your free Summer Saving Pass now and be the first to find out about the hot deals coming soon to St. Tammany Parish!

