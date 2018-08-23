What better way to unwind on a hot day than swimming alongside man’s best friend? Well, this Sunday, BREC’s Liberty Lagoon is inviting you to do just that. At its End of Summer Dog Pool Pawty, you and your four-legged friend can cool off in the park’s pools.

Each attendee is allowed to bring two dogs to the party, and the event is limited to 100 pups at a time. Two sessions are available depending on the size of your dogs: The first session, 1-3 p.m., is for dogs weighing under 40 pounds, and the second session, 3:30-5:30 p.m., is for dogs 40 pounds and heavier. Due to the unpredictable nature of dogs, children younger than 5 are not allowed.

You can expect to encounter wet and unleashed dogs at the event, so prepare to get a little dirty. Liberty Lagoon has a strict set of rules to follow for attendees (no dogs under 4 months old, proof of vaccinations, collars stay on, etc.). Read the full list of rules here.

Entry to Liberty Lagoon’s End of Summer Dog Pool Pawty on Sunday, Aug. 26, is $8. Liberty Lagoon is at 111 Lobdell Ave.