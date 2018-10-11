Spooky attractions for the whole family await at the Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center’s Swamp Haunted Hikes this Friday.

The haunted hike is geared toward kids on the younger side, offering an alternative to the often-intense haunted houses in the area. Rest assured, nothing at the event is designed to frighten.

Attractions at tomorrow night’s event include a spooky story-time session, an arts and crafts station, a swamp graveyard maze, carnival games, a face-painting booth and live animal interactions.

Attendees will be able to meet all the creepy, crawly critters typically associated with Halloween (snakes, insects, rats and more). A cast of costumed characters will roam the swamp throughout the night sharing “kooky treasures” with the kids.

All patrons are encouraged to don their own costumes to the event, and flashlights are highly recommended. Food and drink vendors will be available on-site.

If you can’t make it to the swamp tomorrow night, don’t fret. The nature center will host more haunted hikes Friday, Oct. 19, and Friday, Oct. 26.

The Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center’s Swamp Haunted Hikes event kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12. Entry costs $6 per person. The nature center is at 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway.