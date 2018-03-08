This Saturday, 100 girls will take the ride of a lifetime.

At the ninth annual Girls-Fly it Forward event, organizers will offer 100 women of all ages a free ride in an airplane. Through this, they hope to introduce girls and women to aviation as a hobby or possible career.

To qualify for the free ride, you must have never flown in a small airplane, which is defined as an airplane containing no more than six seats. Not into flying? You’re still welcome to come out and learn about airplanes and pre-flight procedures.

Fly it Forward began in 2010 as a way to change the world of aviation, a field dominated by men. Since then, the event has given 195,000 girls the opportunity to discover the air and space industry hands-on.

The event is free and open to the public. Flights will be given in order of check-in. All flights are dependent on Visual Flight Rule weather conditions and the guidelines set by the Institute for Women of Aviation Worldwide.

Girls-Fly it Forward is this Saturday, March 10, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Louisiana Regional Airport, at 6255 Airport Industrial Blvd. in Gonzales.