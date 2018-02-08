Need a date night idea? Tonight, celebrate Valentine’s Day a little early at “Permutations of Three,” a romantic concert by the Baton Rouge Symphony Chamber Players.

The program will include “Love Poem, Opus 2,” a musical love letter written by BRSO Principal Violinist Christopher Lowry. He originally wrote the piece for his high school sweetheart, a harpist.

Other pieces include “Studies in Nature,” is inspired by the illustrations of biologist Ernest Haeckel and “L’Aube Enchantée sur le Raga,” which includes flute, viola and harp music.

“Studies in Nature” will be accompanied by a slideshow of artistic images chosen by the players.

The program is held as part of the Lamar Family Chamber Series. Tickets are $35 each and can be purchased here.

“Permutations of Three” is tonight, Feb. 8, 7:30 p.m., at the First Presbyterian Church. The church is at 763 North Blvd.