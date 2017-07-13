From painting to pottery classes, local makers and instructors are opening their doors for arts and crafts workshops throughout the city.

Whether you’re into coloring books or bracelet making, we found just the right art classes for youㄧplus some great local places to check out next time you’re feeling artsy.

ART CLASSES THIS MONTH

Adult Coloring Workshop: Join the Louisiana Office Solutions Company for an evening of coloring at the Adult Coloring Workshop July 13, 4-7 p.m. Unleash your inner child with markers, crayons, pens and pencils. This event is free.

SuperDuo Bracelet Class: Fascinated with bracelet making? Learn how to make seed bead jewelry at Cajun Bead Crafts’ SuperDuo Bracelet Class July 14, 6-7:30 p.m. Students purchase their own supplies, but the class is free.

Nature Photography for Beginners: Learn the basics of nature and wildlife photography from photojournalist Chuck Cantrell at LSU Hilltop Arboretum’s Nature Photography for Beginners event July 25, 6:30- 8:30 p.m. Prices for the event vary. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

Dee’s Painting Party: Love painting and home decor? Purchase a sign from By the Blade Gifts and head to Dee’s Painting Party for an evening of fun and sign painting July 29, 5-7 p.m. Sign prices vary. The event is free.

WHERE TO TAKE PAINTING CLASSES

Painting with a Twist: Prepare to discover your inner Picasso at one of the fun and engaging painting classes happening daily at Painting with a Twist. Class prices vary. Register online.

Fleur De ME Designs: Create a painting of your choice at Fleur De ME Designs with local artist and instructor Maria Boudreaux. Classes are $45. Register online.

Painting and Pinot: Just bring yourself, your favorite bottle of wine and your creativity for painting classes at Painting and Pinot. Class prices vary. Register online.

WHERE TO TAKE OTHER ART CLASSES

Create Studios: Take a class on anything from mosaic stained glass art to metal stamping at one of Create Studios’ art classes. Class prices vary. Register online.

The Journey Lab: From collages to weaving, learn a new skill at The Journey Lab. Class prices vary. Register online.

The Hive Ceramic School: Learn about the art of pottery and make your own unique piece at this school, which is connected to Sweet Leather Goods in the Circa 1857 complex. Classes are $45 per person. Call or message for registration.

Got a favorite local art class we should know about? Let us know in the comments!