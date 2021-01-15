There’s an oasis of mint, basil, sunflowers and even okra right in the middle of the city. The recently completed Baton Rouge Sensory Garden inside BREC’s Botanic Gardens at Independence Park feels miles away from the cars passing through the surrounding Goodwood neighborhood.

The Sensory Garden has been a work in progress for around 30 years, and its transformation has continued since the Herb Society took it over about three years ago. With the garden almost completely refurbished, the society held a dedication of its ninth and final plant bed this past fall.

Take a tour of the immersive, semicircle-shaped garden with this story that originally appeared in the January issue of 225.