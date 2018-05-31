The Juneteenth Music Festival in Donaldsonville has been around for more than two decades. Each year, it provides locals with a day of good food and even better music in commemoration of the abolition of slavery throughout the southern United States.

This year is no different: The 2018 festival takes place Saturday, June 2.

Multiple genres of music will be represented, including gospel, funk and R&B. This year’s headliners include local acts such as N’Tune, Universal Language and The Michael Foster Project.

Patrons will also have access to plenty of classic Louisiana food options, including jambalaya, fried fish po-boys, snoballs and more.

The festival has more to offer than music and food, though. Other activities include a “read-a-loud” for children, a gaming tournament, face painting and access to a water park.

And in case you need more incentive to attend: The festival is free.

This year’s festival will take place in Donaldsonville’s Frank Sotile, Jr. Pavilion at 2162 Thibaut Drive. The festivities are 11 a.m.-7 p.m.