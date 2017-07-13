Head to Varsity Theatre for Tab Benoit with special guest Hudson Long & The Wild Blue Yonder this Friday, July 14.

Benoit is an award-winning blues musician, whose personal accolades include B.B. King Entertainer of the Year and Best Contemporary Male Performer at the 2007 Blues Music Awards in Memphis. He is also an environmental activist, serving as president of Voice of the Wetlands and recipient the Governor’s 2009 Award for Conservationist of the Year from the Louisiana Wildlife Federation.

General admission tickets to the show are $15 in advance and $20 after doors open. Tickets are available at Varsity Theatre’s box office, over the phone at 866-777-8932 and online at varsitytheatre.com. Must be 18 or older with valid identification to attend.

Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road. Doors open at 8 p.m., and the show starts at 9 p.m.