Support local on Giving Tuesday with 225GIVES

Happy Giving Tuesday! 225GIVES, Baton Rouge’s 24-hour online fundraiser supporting nonprofits, runs all day today.

Show some love to your favorite Capital Region 501(c)(3) organizations. In 2020, 225GIVES raised more than $2.7 million for area nonprofits, with more than 6,800 donations made to 204 organizations over the course of the 24-hour campaign.

As of this morning, a ticker on the 225GIVES website had already clocked more than $1.4 million in donations for 2021. Calculators on each organization’s page display their current donation numbers.