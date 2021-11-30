×
Support local on Giving Tuesday with 225GIVES

Happy Giving Tuesday! 225GIVES, Baton Rouge’s 24-hour online fundraiser supporting nonprofits, runs all day today.

Show some love to your favorite Capital Region 501(c)(3) organizations. In 2020, 225GIVES raised more than $2.7 million for area nonprofits, with more than 6,800 donations made to 204 organizations over the course of the 24-hour campaign.

As of this morning, a ticker on the 225GIVES website had already clocked more than $1.4 million in donations for 2021. Calculators on each organization’s page display their current donation numbers.

recent national survey found 59% of surveyed fundraisers reported Giving Tuesday as a significant part of their annual efforts.

Organizations like Lighthouse Louisiana, Red Magnolia Theatre Company, and Scotlandville Community Development Corporation are among the 207 groups currently listed on the site.

Browse all of the participating organizations, make donations and get more information here.


