The new venue Mid City Ballroom brings together elements of music, art and culture under one roof. Head to the venue this week for two events: a concert by Minos the Saint and a Cajun/zydeco dance series.

Combining violin, trombone and French horn with singer-songwriter vibes, chamber-folk band Minos the Saint has become a big part of the Baton Rouge music scene.

The band has performed at a variety of local venues, but this will be its first Mid City Ballroom performance. The band’s debut album, Awake and Dream, was released in February 2016.

Catch the performance at 8 p.m. tomorrow, Nov. 3. New Orleans surf-rock/world-beat band Marina Orchestra will open. Get your tickets here.

Each Tuesday in November, the Mid City Ballroom will become a dance hall, as Lafayette native Corey Porche brings Cajun/zydeco dance to the Red Stick.

This four-week series, beginning Nov. 7, will focus on the basics, including the waltz, two-step and jitterbug. The series is open to dancers of all levels, with or without a partner.

Classes will be held 6:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, 14, 21 and 28. Cost is $60 per person for the series.

To register, email Porche at [email protected]. Space is limited.

The Mid City Ballroom is at 136 South Acadian Thruway.