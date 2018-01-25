This weekend, support local artists at five creative events in the community: LSU Opera’s rendition of Dog Days, “Kick It Out with Love” presented by contemporary dance company Of Moving Colors, the LSU Concert Spectacular, New Venture Theatre’s newest show, Skeleton Crew, and Mid City Rising’s monthly art show.

New Venture Theatre starts season with ‘Skeleton Crew’ tonight

Skeleton Crew, presented by New Venture Theatre, tells the story of a group of plant workers who, when faced with a company shutdown, must decide what they are willing to sacrifice in order to survive. The show provides audiences with a poignant, in-depth look into the realities of low and middle-working class Americans.

Performances will be held Jan. 25-28 and Feb. 1-4 at the LSU Studio Theatre. Times vary by day. Find the full show schedule here.

Tickets are $27 or $22 for students with ID. Purchase here.

LSU Opera’s Dog Days opens Friday

Dog Days, set during wartime, follows a dysfunctional family struggling to survive. Things are looking pretty bleak until “Prince,” a man dressed in a dog costume, enters their lives, providing daughter Lisa with an escape.

The show, depicting a world of chaos, promises a shocking and unforgettable ending. Dog Days is recommended for mature audiences only.

Catch a performance of LSU Opera’s Dog Days at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow, Jan. 26, or at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28. Both performances will be held in the Reilly Theater, in LSU’s Music and Dramatic Arts Building.

Tickets are $29 for adults, $19 for seniors and $14 for students. Purchase tickets here.

Of Moving Colors’ ‘Kick It Out’ returns Friday and Saturday

More than 80 young dancers will be dancing to the Motown beat and the sounds of the Rat Pack at Of Moving Colors’ “Kick It Out with Love” this weekend.

Tickets range in price from $12-35 and may be purchased here.

Performances will be held tomorrow and Saturday, Jan. 26 and 27. Tomorrow’s performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. There are two performances on Saturday, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. All performances will be held at Manship Theatre, at 100 Lafayette St.

LSU Concert Spectacular happens Saturday

Everyone at the LSU School of Music is chasing a dream, whether they are a student or a member of the faculty. On Saturday, Jan. 27, watch these dreams come to life at the LSU Concert Spectacular, an annual showcase presented by the LSU School of Music and the College of Music and Dramatic Arts.

The showcase will include more than 10 different performances by students, faculty and organizations. General admission tickets are $18 and may be purchased here. Student tickets must be purchased in person at the Union Theatre box office.

The LSU Concert Spectacular is 7:30-9:30 p.m. this Saturday, Jan. 27, at the LSU Union Theater.

Monthly art show Mid City Rising is back at The Collective this Saturday

This Saturday, Jan. 27, head to The Collective for this month’s edition of eclectic art show Mid City Rising. MCR, open to creatives of all ages and skill levels, hopes to give local artists a place to start their careers. Combining art, music, food and culture, the show is a welcome addition to the Baton Rouge creative scene.

More than 20 artists will showcase their creations, including Benjamin McCarley, Yvette Creel, Agenda Printworks, Leina Funk and Chad Townson. Live entertainment will be provided by Billy Calloway, the Baton Rouge Fire Guild and others. Food will be available from Surreal Cafe.

The Pink Elephant Antiques store next door will also be open during the event. Mid City Rising is this Saturday, Jan. 27, 6-10 p.m., at The Collective. The Collective is at 2678 Government St.