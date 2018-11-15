Mid City’s annual winter art festival, White Light Night, is making its triumphant return to the Red Stick this Friday.

The festival joins local artisans, musicians and businesses for a celebration of the individuals and organizations driving the city’s latest trends and fostering growth in Mid City.

As far as refreshments go, you can expect local food, beer, wine, spirits and more. Participating businesses include Soji: Modern Asian, Mid City Craft Wine & Brew and Pop Shop Records, among others. Read 225 Dine‘s preview of all the food and drink to check out during the event.

The festival is organized every November by Mid City Merchants, an organization dedicated to stimulating artistic and economic growth in Mid City. Proceeds will help purchase public art for the area. All original art purchased at the event will not be subject to sales tax.

If walking isn’t your thing, a free shuttle service is available. The festival itself is also free to attend.

View a full map of participating businesses here. White Light Night is this Friday, Nov. 16, 6-10 p.m.