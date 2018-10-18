It’s time to paint the city green, Baton Rouge.

At Green Up Red Stick, a fundraising event at the Main Library at Goodwood this Friday, you can support the efforts of Baton Rouge Green, a local nonprofit aimed at reinvigorating the Capitol City’s “urban canopy,” one tree at a time.

The organization was launched in 1987 by a group of concerned citizens who noticed that the greenery in Baton Rouge was slowly but surely diminishing. Over the course of the last few decades, it has tirelessly maintained trees along major roadways, planted trees with schools and helped to revitalize under-served communities through green space.

At Green Up Red Stick, the organization’s annual fundraiser, attendees can peruse the offerings of Mid City Makers artists, listen to live music by local rock outfit Captain Green and indulge in good eats and beverages courtesy of several local eateries and breweries.

Tickets to Green Up Red Stick are $50 and can be purchased here. Ticket packages including additional perks are also available.

The event will kick off at 7 p.m. The Main Library at Goodwood is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.