Dining For Pride takes place at both Bistro Byronz locations on Monday, Aug. 7.

Eat at either Bistro Byronz location on Monday, and a portion of your bill will go to supporting next year’s Baton Rouge Pride Festival.

This fundraiser includes both dine-in and take-out purchases but excludes alcohol purchases. Simply tell your server that you are “Bistro-ing for a Cause.”

Bistro Byronz is at 5412 Government St. and 8200 Village Plaza Court (off Perkins Road near Bluebonnet Boulevard). Dining for Pride takes place 5-8 p.m.